Meet: 2026 OL Jayden Fragoso

Name: Jayden Fragoso

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @JaydenFragoso56

Instagram: _j6yden._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Mitch Fitness and Hillcrest High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19474166/67be7ea4e017436fca823547

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring explosives and I am able to provide consistency to the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Last season being able to play with my seniors.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce is my favorite player because he’s undersized just like me but consistent as well.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Alex MacDiarmid