Meet: 2027 ILB R'mon George

Name: R'Mon George

School: Leo

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @Rmongeorge_10

Instagram: Sfg.mon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training The black smith

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19421503/677dd8ca523964a024a67cb0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and being a coach able player that’s ready to work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing for a city championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil mack, favorite thing about Khalil is exceptional pass-rushing ability, strong run defense, and leadership qualities

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes 2 years

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jeremiah Stonewall