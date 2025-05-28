Meet: 2027 ILB R'mon George

Name: R'Mon George
School: Leo
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @Rmongeorge_10
Instagram: Sfg.mon
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training The black smith
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19421503/677dd8ca523964a024a67cb0
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and being a coach able player that’s ready to work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing for a city championship.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Khalil mack, favorite thing about Khalil is exceptional pass-rushing ability, strong run defense, and leadership qualities
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes 2 years
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jeremiah Stonewall