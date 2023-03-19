Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Garrett Reese

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/CB/S

Twitter: @garrettreese206

Instagram: @greese.2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT Ignite

Supreme 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16148666/63cc14310c5da90a3caba3d3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Michigan University, University of St Thomas,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High football IQ Fast Good length at my positions I am aggressive Athletic genes- Multiple D1 and professional athletes in my family Relentless work ethic Team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the 2022 IHSA 5A State Championship as Soph, the year after my brother won it. Getting my first pick 6 in varsity game Starting varsity as Soph Scoring over 20 TD's in a single season, youth football

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cam Chancellor, Sean Taylor, Steve Largent, D.K. Metcalf, Justin Jefferson. They all have a great work ethic to be the best.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Track, Basketball next year