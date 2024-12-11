OT Mpouma has a new start

Former East St. Louis and current Alabama OT Miles McVay has entered the transfer portal.
Brother Rice junior 3 star DT King Liggins (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) recaps his latest recruiting news here
St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) recaps his 2024 season and latest recruiting news
Nashville, TENN--Both Vanderbilt coaches Clark Lea and Barton Simmons believe they've got their guy in Jack Elliott.
No. 21 Illinois is headed to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl to face No. 15 South Carolina on New Years Eve
