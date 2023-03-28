Meet: 2025 WR/DB Jackson Piggott
Name: Jackson Piggott
School: Lake Zurich
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @jacksonpiggott0
Instagram: jacksonpiggottt
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT Ignite
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16223625/637c27c78cd42211f8ee7ef7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
A few Division III as of now.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My ability to stay calm under pressure, along with my height and speed combination.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making it to the state semifinals as a sophomore with a great senior class.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefan Diggs, he repeatedly makes spectacular plays and is always driven to win games.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball