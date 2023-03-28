Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jackson Piggott

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @jacksonpiggott0

Instagram: jacksonpiggottt

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT Ignite

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16223625/637c27c78cd42211f8ee7ef7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A few Division III as of now.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My ability to stay calm under pressure, along with my height and speed combination.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the state semifinals as a sophomore with a great senior class.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefan Diggs, he repeatedly makes spectacular plays and is always driven to win games.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball