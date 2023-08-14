Meet: 2025 WR/DB Lucas Mendelez
Name: Lucas Mendelez
School: Ridgewood
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Lukemelendez8
Instagram: Lukemelendez13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16185139/635ef2f4ff0d250cb8cccbaa
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Passion and effort
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Elmwood Park 51-14 and making the playoffs after a long drought
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Adrian Peterson. Love the passion he played with
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field & Basketball