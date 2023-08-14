Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Lucas Mendelez

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Lukemelendez8

Instagram: Lukemelendez13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16185139/635ef2f4ff0d250cb8cccbaa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Passion and effort

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Elmwood Park 51-14 and making the playoffs after a long drought

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Adrian Peterson. Love the passion he played with

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field & Basketball