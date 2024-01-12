Meet: 2025 WR/LB Joey Villa
Name: Joey Villa
School: Glenbard South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: WR/LB
Twitter: @JoeyVilla2121
Instagram: joeyvilla218
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Next Level
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18474272/65557b96664bbe0634206daf
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Trying to get better everyday, out working everyone else, Fast, Athletic, be a team playe
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our high school rivals for the first time ever in our program this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because of how he changed the game and put real fear into the other players