Name: Joey Villa

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: WR/LB

Twitter: @JoeyVilla2121

Instagram: joeyvilla218

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18474272/65557b96664bbe0634206daf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Trying to get better everyday, out working everyone else, Fast, Athletic, be a team playe

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our high school rivals for the first time ever in our program this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of how he changed the game and put real fear into the other players