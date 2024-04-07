Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gavin Simmons

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @GavinSimms05

Instagram: @gavinsimmons_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12865018/6565664632dc7307d47dcf60

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, Versatility, and Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Everything about Friday nights and the overtime win against Oak Lawn Richard’s to advance to the IHSA 6A Quarterfinals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

CeeDee Lamb. I like his route running and his ability to get open