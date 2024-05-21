Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: James Ellis

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @JamesEllis111

Instagram: j.ellis1

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17337544/65b8578cbed6e4065806d1e7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Athletic Konnection training, (willow brook)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a Good attitude to the Team and a good work ethic, I try my best to become the best player I can be while making my teammates better around me.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Seeing progress

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DK metcalf, he’s my favorite player because of his size and his ability to move the way he does with being 6’4 230. The type of receiver I will be in College