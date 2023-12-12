Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaiden Henry

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @jaidenhenry_3

Instagram: @jaidenhenry_3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Doing Offseason Lifts with my school and 7v7 with Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17750244/654124a2c124d40c94a4d2b8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I feel like i can bring someone who can have leadership on and off the field. I also feel like a i bring someone who is very versatile and can fit in any type of lineup. And finally i feel like i set the tone, whether its in practice or in-game i always want to set the tone for the other team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment would probably be when I had 3 touchdowns vs Oaklawn and beat them after we lost the year before. Just goes to show after a hard offseason how a lot can change.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

hunter renfrow because his route running is very crisp and he has very good mechanics behind his route running