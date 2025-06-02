Meet: 2026 DB Bobby Hughes

Name: Bobby Hughes

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @bobbyhugh3s

Instagram: cfk.bobbo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22499549/67288545be3351666e10b180

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great work ethic, putting 110% into everything that i do. Always line up with someone that will make me better. Never make excuses even when I have them I choke it up, apologize, and apply more effort.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back from a concussion stronger from my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Tom Brady, not because of his position; for obvious reasons, but because of his story. Slowest in the 40 meter dash combine, didn’t do anything excessive on the bench, and somehow some way ended his NFL career with 7 championships.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA