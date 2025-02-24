Meet: 2026 DB Jaylen Langley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaylen Langley

School: Jacobs

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Langley_Jaylen

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Off-season team lifting, Fox Den Athletics.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22650515/676ed3a2e03deea437db208c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versitile, Good teammate and very hardworking.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating conference rivals and getting an Interception against our cross town rival.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James Jr because he wears my favorite number and has great effort and passionate love for the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Caden Dumelle. He’s the best RB in our conference and I get to practice against him everyday.