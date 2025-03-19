Meet: 2026 DE Andy Gonzalez

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Andy Gonzalez
School: Wheaton North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @andy_gonzalez34
Instagram: andy_gonzalez34
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19274917/6795bb5b3c5c7c44f8738cf9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Strengh, Hard work, speed, agility, good pass rusher
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When my D line coach told me that I did a great Job, When we won the game that feeling is great. When I make my first tackle in a Kick off.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick Bossa because he has a really good style of game and is really good at pass rush.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
#79 Lock Port High School Ethan Posey Left tackle