Meet: 2026 DE Andy Gonzalez

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andy Gonzalez

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @andy_gonzalez34

Instagram: andy_gonzalez34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19274917/6795bb5b3c5c7c44f8738cf9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strengh, Hard work, speed, agility, good pass rusher

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When my D line coach told me that I did a great Job, When we won the game that feeling is great. When I make my first tackle in a Kick off.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bossa because he has a really good style of game and is really good at pass rush.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

#79 Lock Port High School Ethan Posey Left tackle