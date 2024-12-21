Meet: 2026 DE Kevin Michaelsen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kevin Michaelsen

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @kevmichaelsen

Instagram: Kevin.Michaelsen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Training with NFL and Notre dame alum Kerry Neal

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17844642/671fb7fc0d2e21a20cf8b5b4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I chop wood and carry water everyday, meaning I bring a positive attitude, lead by example, and work hard. I love the process almost as much as I love football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing schools like Brother Rice and Saint Rita and dominating

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa - his effort and intensity is unmatched. To add, he has great technique and we use a lot of the same pass rush moves

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Justin Scott