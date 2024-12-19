Meet: 2028 WR/DB Gregory Bess-Henning II

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Gregory Bess-Henning II
School: Carmel Catholic
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 171 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @GBessHenningII
Instagram:g._bess3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Supreme
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Size, Speed & Versatility. & Plays Both side of the ball
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being called up to play varsity as a freshman with a talented top QB (Trae Taylor)
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Travis Hunter, Because he is a dog on the field.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball / Track & Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes, Started 5 games as a freshman
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Donovan Robinson (Washington Huskie commit)