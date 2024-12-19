Meet: 2028 WR/DB Gregory Bess-Henning II

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gregory Bess-Henning II

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 171 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @GBessHenningII

Instagram:g._bess3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Supreme

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size, Speed & Versatility. & Plays Both side of the ball

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being called up to play varsity as a freshman with a talented top QB (Trae Taylor)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis Hunter, Because he is a dog on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball / Track & Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, Started 5 games as a freshman

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Donovan Robinson (Washington Huskie commit)