DEB Marshall is back to work

Meet: Get to Know Burlington Central 2027 LB Ben Hultgren who is our featured prospect of the day.
Meet: Get to Know Andrew 2026 RB Camden Maniatis (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) who is our featured prospect of the day.
Watch List: York 2026 OL Costa Kampas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) is a name on the rise in the Class of 2026.
Some key State of Illinois names are on the Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 wide receivers
Illini coach Bret Bielema weighs in on portal pandemonium and the impact it has had on the Fighting Illini.
