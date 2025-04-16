Meet: 2026 DE/OLB Troy Culberson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Troy Culberson

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @TroyCulbert5

Instagram: troy_culbertson11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18085222/67297f1a947b63ba2a5d9107

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, confidence, and the ability to keep on pushing forward while people want to quit.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Winning Conference Sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Micah Parsons because of his natural athleticism, ability to play every where, and take over the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Matt Marek Sandburg