Name: Jaylen Torres

School: St Francis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @JaylenTorres54

Instagram: Jaylen__torres

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I train at FIST and plan on also training at Acceleration speed and OL/DL Mafia.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755695/63545fac1600420420ed25a7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a solid work ethic on the field and in the classroom. And I have the determination to win and get better as an athlete.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting every game on varsity as a freshman. Making it to the semifinal game and bonding with my team mates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Reggie White because if his aggressiveness with his hands.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling