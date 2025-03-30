Meet: 2026 K/P Nick Dodge

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nick Dodge

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: `185 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @NickDodge08

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard worker on and off the field and a great teammate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Down at half time against are rivals(Bartlett) and winning.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker he is the goat of kickersl

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cam Williams