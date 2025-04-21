Meet: 2026 LB Darrieon Beck

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Darreion Beck

School: Prosser

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: DarrieonB

Instagram: beckishim

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training ’m doing track and field and also I’m doing off season workouts with my HS Coach.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17976999/672e6256ca23f9e56bb0ec5c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very hardworking, Creative, and Disciplined.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment is when I could continue to go to practice everyday to cherish the moment I have with the people around me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Ralph Love