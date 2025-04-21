Meet: 2026 LB Darrieon Beck

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Darreion Beck
School: Prosser
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: DarrieonB
Instagram: beckishim
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training ’m doing track and field and also I’m doing off season workouts with my HS Coach.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17976999/672e6256ca23f9e56bb0ec5c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very hardworking, Creative, and Disciplined.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment is when I could continue to go to practice everyday to cherish the moment I have with the people around me.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Ralph Love