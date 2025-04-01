Meet: 2026 LB Matt Guerin

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Matt Guerin
School: Naperville Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Matguerin44
Instagram: Mattguerin8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Acceleration
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17772485/6772f042434e5d62319449bd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardest worker on the team
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating north this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Roquan smith, fast and like the way he plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams/jacob bell