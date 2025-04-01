Meet: 2026 LB Matt Guerin

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Matt Guerin

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Matguerin44

Instagram: Mattguerin8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17772485/6772f042434e5d62319449bd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardest worker on the team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating north this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Roquan smith, fast and like the way he plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams/jacob bell