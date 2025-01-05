Meet: 2026 LB Paulie Neely

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Paulie Neely

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Neeleypaul73004

Instagram: paulie_neeley85

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great friend and great teammate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

.Making the brothers

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner outstanding player

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes two years

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tf south running back