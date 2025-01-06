Meet: 2027 LB Bronson Burge

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Bronson Burge
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @bronson_burge17
Instagram: burge.bronson
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19734641/670d97a949693a2a9d57a98a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
extremely hardworking and dedicated to this sport and to become better
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
playing with varsity during playoffs this season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
luke kuechly because the way i play reminds me of him and his dedication
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Practiced with them during playoffs
Who has been the best player you've played against?
sean ruisz