Meet: 2027 LB Bronson Burge

Name: Bronson Burge

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @bronson_burge17

Instagram: burge.bronson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19734641/670d97a949693a2a9d57a98a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

extremely hardworking and dedicated to this sport and to become better

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

playing with varsity during playoffs this season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

luke kuechly because the way i play reminds me of him and his dedication

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Practiced with them during playoffs

Who has been the best player you've played against?

sean ruisz