Meet: 2027 QB Dominic Maloney

Name: Dominic Maloney

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MaloneyDom

Instagram: Dominic.maloney

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I work with QBwon and QB1Bliss

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19467046/674e0f7ecf55412f864ba42c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a unique leadership on and off the field and an encouraging spirt when guys get down.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I started a few games on varsity as a sophomore, including playing in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player in Caleb Williams because he can make so many dynamic plays and can throw from any arm angle.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I played against northwestern commit Seth Valeri.