Meet: 2026 K/P Devin Miller

Name: Devin Miller

School: Washington

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @devinmillr

Instagram: devinmill.r

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Chris Nendick, private instructor

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23092895/6736db693f50993b1e100897

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

As a player I stand by leaving no doubt. As a teammate I work to make sure that I hold myself accountable and make sure that my teammates work to their full potential.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in front of my town every game, making a state semifinal run in 2023, and breaking the school record.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Josh Lambo. Although he is no longer active I admire his outlook on the game and advice he gave me about kicking when I met him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myles Mitchell