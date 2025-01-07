Meet: 2026 K/P Devin Miller

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Devin Miller
School: Washington
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @devinmillr
Instagram: devinmill.r
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Chris Nendick, private instructor
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23092895/6736db693f50993b1e100897
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
As a player I stand by leaving no doubt. As a teammate I work to make sure that I hold myself accountable and make sure that my teammates work to their full potential.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in front of my town every game, making a state semifinal run in 2023, and breaking the school record.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Josh Lambo. Although he is no longer active I admire his outlook on the game and advice he gave me about kicking when I met him.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Myles Mitchell