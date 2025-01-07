Meet: 2027 LB/SS Daesean Gafford

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daesean Gafford

School: Westinghouse

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: LB/SS

Twitter: @DaeseanGz

Instagram: @daegz._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20223625/671e5d14cd261424dabb27b8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a utility player can be used all around the field. I have experienced at LB, DE, SS, RB,WR and TE

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to experience being apart of the first team in Westinghouse history to win a state playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor because to be able to be make hits like ray lewis and being able to return a pick 6 like Deion sanders all into one and then start a legacy called the “Legion of Boom” because you were the hardest hitter is incredible! I want to be remembered like that on any level of football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Wrestling and Track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Terrance Gurley, number 5 Morgan Park