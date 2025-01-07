Meet: 2027 LB/SS Daesean Gafford

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Daesean Gafford
School: Westinghouse
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: LB/SS
Twitter: @DaeseanGz
Instagram: @daegz._
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20223625/671e5d14cd261424dabb27b8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a utility player can be used all around the field. I have experienced at LB, DE, SS, RB,WR and TE
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting to experience being apart of the first team in Westinghouse history to win a state playoff game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor because to be able to be make hits like ray lewis and being able to return a pick 6 like Deion sanders all into one and then start a legacy called the “Legion of Boom” because you were the hardest hitter is incredible! I want to be remembered like that on any level of football.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes. Wrestling and Track.
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Terrance Gurley, number 5 Morgan Park