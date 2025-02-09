Meet: 2026 OL Alonzo Johnson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Alonzo Johnson
School: Westinghouse Prep
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 272 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @AlonzoJohnson77
Instagram: Zodarealest
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20223590/673e07dba403a89648983084
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring great teamwork, having a desire to always get better, and always love to preform at my upmost potential
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going back to watch film and seeing how much i grew as a player and what i have to fix
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent William
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I do shot put
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
A D-End at Taft number 0