Meet: 2026 OL Alonzo Johnson

Name: Alonzo Johnson

School: Westinghouse Prep

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 272 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @AlonzoJohnson77

Instagram: Zodarealest

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20223590/673e07dba403a89648983084

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great teamwork, having a desire to always get better, and always love to preform at my upmost potential

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going back to watch film and seeing how much i grew as a player and what i have to fix

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent William

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do shot put

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

A D-End at Taft number 0