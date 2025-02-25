Meet: 2026 OL/DL Angelo De Sensi

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Angelo De Sensi

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Angelo_DeSensi

Instagram: @angelodese_22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18020672/6753b31ceb6781aa9452a7a3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe I am a quiet leader who is willing to work his butt off to be the best version of himself every day.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the IHSA 3A State Championship last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Penei Sewell because of his huge impact of every asset of the Lion’s Offense

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, I play basketball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brad Fittzgibbon (Iowa Commit)