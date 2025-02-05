Meet: 2026 OL/DL Joe'l Washington

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joe'l Washington

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @JLW.50

Instagram: JLW.50

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18410332/6753de29ad7a1d4a4d2755bb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m going to in any condition under any coach staff under any position I just want to play football in the future and make that my career

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment of football was at practice when I hyper extended my knee and I was in a lot of pain and crying I thought my football career was over and I felt like nothing but my coach talked to me and brung me up and after that moment I felt how much I have love for the game of footbal

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because how undersized he is in the league and how strong he was and I know I don’t play the position as him but I strive to be like him and be better

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I don’t know the names but the school is Kankakee and Lincoln way central 2024 season