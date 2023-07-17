Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kale Filler

School: Orion

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @FillerKale2

Instagram: kfqb1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I do 7on7 for my High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690044/6359898a0661030e247481a8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, and work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning my first start 42-12 and having 4 touchdowns. And winning our homecoming game 53-7 and having 3 touchdowns.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player right now is Joe Burrow. I like the swagger that he plays with and the confidence.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Baseball