Meet: 2026 Orion QB Kale Filler
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Kale Filler
School: Orion
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @FillerKale2
Instagram: kfqb1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. I do 7on7 for my High School
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690044/6359898a0661030e247481a8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership, and work ethic
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning my first start 42-12 and having 4 touchdowns. And winning our homecoming game 53-7 and having 3 touchdowns.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player right now is Joe Burrow. I like the swagger that he plays with and the confidence.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Baseball