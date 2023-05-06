Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Caden Thompson

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @CadenT_26

Instagram: @caden_t26

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training Coach Wenzel, Davis Speed Center, Coach Hoff, Topgun 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17818811/6353eee196811803d0375403

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach Quinten Demps, Judson University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedication, hard work, will always be prepared both mentally and physically, toughness to play no matter what

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Our crosstown game against Woodstock North , going in knowing we were the underdogs and coming out with a 49-18 win in our biggest rivalry game of the year, and throwing the game sealing TD on a 70 yard vert on 3rd down with 4 minutes left.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brett Farve, just his shear toughness and willingness to always play and play at his very best no matter the conditions or how much pain he was in, something I’ll always strive for. Along with his just love and passion for the game leading him to not only enjoy the game always but no matter what to never quit during a game and always not only play but play like it was his last till the very end of the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field: 200m