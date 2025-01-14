Meet: 2026 RB/LB Olaf Kozub

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Olaf Kozub

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: https://x.com/OlafKozub

Instagram: @Olafkozub

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Nla chicago 7v7, Ak training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19422333/67337d84001106a963bd4cc0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A unique quality I can potentially bring to a college football program is the ability to give my 100% in everything I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Definitely having 350 yards and 4td week 2 of this season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is CMC because I like to model my game around his playstyle and he always has a smile on his face.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Davon Grant