Meet: 2026 RB/LB Olaf Kozub

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Olaf Kozub
School: Stagg
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: https://x.com/OlafKozub
Instagram: @Olafkozub
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Nla chicago 7v7, Ak training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19422333/67337d84001106a963bd4cc0
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A unique quality I can potentially bring to a college football program is the ability to give my 100% in everything I do.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Definitely having 350 yards and 4td week 2 of this season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is CMC because I like to model my game around his playstyle and he always has a smile on his face.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Davon Grant