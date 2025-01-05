Meet: 2026 RB/Slot LaDale Smith

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: LaDale Smith

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: RB/Slot

Twitter: @9adale

Instagram: 9adale

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Stamped Elite

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18196022/671fe90d0d05f27b6133bc87

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have alot of character and im very competitive

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin kamara because of his play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball and track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

erimus wright