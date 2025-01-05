Meet: 2026 RB/Slot LaDale Smith

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: LaDale Smith
School: Tinley Park
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 178 pounds
Position: RB/Slot
Twitter: @9adale
Instagram: 9adale
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Stamped Elite
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18196022/671fe90d0d05f27b6133bc87
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have alot of character and im very competitive
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Alvin kamara because of his play style
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball and track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
erimus wright