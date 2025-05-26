Meet: 2026 TE/DE Connor Broughton

Name: Connor Broughton

School: Rochester

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @connorbroughtn_

Instagram: _cbroughton

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17713563/67cfa70104648262b0845658

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Besides my individual drive, I am very outgoing and have a team first mindset.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a starter as a sophomore on our State championship team was a highlight. Getting to bond with the Seniors that took me under there wing is a memory I won't forget.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

In high school it was Lance Ingold who I looked up to and help me develop.On a pro Level Joey Bosa because of his drive and off season work ethic.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling 215# weight class/ Track 400m/4x400

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes Freshman/Sophmore/Junior

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The Cardinal Ritter team had several great players I enjoyed playing against this year.