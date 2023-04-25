Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Blaise LaVista

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @blaiselavista

Instagram: @blaiselavista

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Midwest Boom 15u National Black, EFT training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18002934/63c6f494578d9e03d03b69ee

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

work ain't finished till its done right, dedication to winning and making the team better, relentless attack

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

playing with my older brother, my first varsity catch,

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Pickens and Stephon Diggs. Pickens because of his mentality and Diggs is who I model my game after

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track