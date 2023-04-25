Meet: 2026 WR Blaise LaVista
Name: Blaise LaVista
School: Libertyville
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @blaiselavista
Instagram: @blaiselavista
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.Midwest Boom 15u National Black, EFT training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18002934/63c6f494578d9e03d03b69ee
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
work ain't finished till its done right, dedication to winning and making the team better, relentless attack
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
playing with my older brother, my first varsity catch,
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George Pickens and Stephon Diggs. Pickens because of his mentality and Diggs is who I model my game after
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track