Meet: 2027 DE Owen Roberts

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Owen Roberts

School: York

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @OwenRoberts886

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team workouts and ODP with coach Jesse Pierce.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19544648/677a0960757ff217e4965627

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High coachability, resilience, and discipline.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Learning from my teammates and coaches throughout my varsity season, and making it to the 8A state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aiden Hutchinson because he is a beast on the field, as well as a really good person overall. He’s a great role model.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joe Reiff or Ryan Fitzgerald