Meet: 2027 LB Rocky Green

Name: Rocky Green
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: RockyGreen06
Instagram: Rocky_green_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training ONEighty Athletics, GPS
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22757694/672e7bf88c52bf923859ac5b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High work ethic, Reliability, consistency
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Suiting up for the State championship for St Laurence last year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly. Smartest linebacker to ever play had great drive and endless effort.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Ice Hockey, Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Nathan Samuels