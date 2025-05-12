Meet: 2027 LB Rocky Green

Name: Rocky Green

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: RockyGreen06

Instagram: Rocky_green_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training ONEighty Athletics, GPS

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22757694/672e7bf88c52bf923859ac5b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High work ethic, Reliability, consistency

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Suiting up for the State championship for St Laurence last year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly. Smartest linebacker to ever play had great drive and endless effort.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Ice Hockey, Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nathan Samuels