Meet: 2027 OL Corey Laga

Name: Corey Laga
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @CoreyLaga
Instagram: @coreylaga
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18227003/6740c8c94d6c6b59f3c8b268
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Bonding, always want to bring everyone together
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
First Homecoming game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quinton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Maximilian Carmicle - Hillcrest