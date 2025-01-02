Meet: 2027 OL Corey Laga

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Corey Laga

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @CoreyLaga

Instagram: @coreylaga

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18227003/6740c8c94d6c6b59f3c8b268

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Bonding, always want to bring everyone together

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First Homecoming game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quinton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Maximilian Carmicle - Hillcrest