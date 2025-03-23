Meet: 2027 OL/DL Joseph Montalto

Name: Joseph Montalto

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @joe76montalto

Instagram: joeyhates_qbs

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Starts Up Front Shockers 5V5 Lineman Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22615770/67998755b716952997488d26

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a few unique qualities that I would love to share. I have years of experience and the ability to play both sides of the ball. I have played left tackle, defensive end, long snapper, center, etc. Honestly, if it is on the line, I have played it. Another thing about me is that at 15, I know a team is only as good as its weakest player, which I feel some of my teammates, past and present, don't understand yet. I am not looking for the limelight but for my team's success. I will go out of my way to find teammates needing extra help and step in, whether teaching them how to run plays, fix their stances, or boost their confidence. Finally, I do not like to brag, but I can take a hit like no other. I've been in the trenches for 8 years. In my first two years, I had to play a level-up. I grew up with older brothers, one of whom is now a Marine, so you know roughhousing was an everyday occurrence, and I have had my fair share of horrible losses where I played the entire game because players were too scared or upset and wouldn't get back on the field. Don't get me wrong, everyone has fearful moments, but I am fearless when I am on the field I call home. I love everything about football, and I come to play. I will never let fear get in my way, and the word quit does not exist in my vocabulary. Win or lose, I strive to improve and learn something to better myself every day.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Since you did ask moments, I do have a few I would like to share. I apologize for the length, but I have a history! - My very first championship game in 2018 was a day I will remember forever. We made it to the championship with a roster of 14 the entire year! We lost the final game, but at that moment I knew I was going to play football forever. - In the 2022 Spring Ball season, I played for the Joliet Ravens winning the championship 33-0. That season, we had the opportunity to play exhibition games ON SOLDIER FIELD! That day, stepping onto a NFL field where the some of my heroes played just inspired me even more to return one day to play a real NFL game (but I did promise my mom I wouldn't be a Packer). - June 2023 - We won the 14U Illinois 5 Star Spring Championship with the Bolingbrook Trojans. I met one of the most inspiring coaches that year, Coach Cordell, and he recommended me to Benet Academy where I played my freshman year. Unfortunately, that year I suffered my first football injury which almost ended my dreams but led me to my favorite football memory thus far. - In October 2023 I had my injury repaired: a torn labrum, a Hills-Sach fracture, and a Bankart lesion that required extensive surgery. The amazing Dr. Ahsan reconstructed my shoulder, including a shoulder arthroscopic anterior and inferior capsulorrhaphy, rotator cuff repair, and extensive debridement of the glenoid labrum, glenoid bone, humeral bone, and articular capsule. A total of eight anchors were placed during the surgery. I was told I would more than likely never play the same again. I knew I was going to prove them wrong. I began physical therapy the very next day. -In August 2024, after 9 months of physical therapy, 3 days a week in person, 3 days a week independently at home (and not a single missed appointment), hard work, dedication, blood, sweat, and tears, I lined up with my team for my first game back since surgery, and it was the best feeling in the world. I knew I could do it, but now everyone else saw that this is what I am made for, what I love, and what I refuse to give up on. Not only is my shoulder 110% back to normal, but that experience gave me a new outlook. Things can be taken from you in an instant, and if you let that take over your life, you will not succeed. I had another kid a little older than me in physical therapy with a slightly similar injury, and he gave up. He doesn't play anymore and hasn't regained half of what his arm was pre-surgery. I chose a different path. I didn't let my injury define who I was going to be. I would show everyone that if you truly love something, you must put in the REAL work, and anything is possible. My journey is a testament to the power of hard work, love and dedication. I thank God for my incredible surgeon, my physical therapist who dealt with me on some of my worst days, and my mother for never giving up on me, sacrificing so much, and believing in my dream to give me that day in August when I was finally home again on the field where I belong.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby. Not only did he overcome alcoholism and play my favorite position but when he is on the field he is in pure beast mode. He is an amazing player, pass rush and great sack statistics which is what I love to do!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and powerlifting.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

This was not during a game, but at a combine I was up against David Hill and he was a great player.