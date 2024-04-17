Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Trey Foster

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @treyfoster3575

Instagram: @treyfoster3575

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19468357/65234f681762281320e126ca

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an extremely hard worker and nasty on the field. I finish on every play and I make smart, and quick decisions.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we won conference going 8-1.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyler Linderbaum because he is an extremely hard worker and has a mind for the game. He is not the biggest but he knows how to use leverage to his advantage. He also has quick hands and feet. Off the field he is also a great leader and person.