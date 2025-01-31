Meet: 2027 QB Ben Peterson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ben Peterson
School: Geneva
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Ben_Peterson_15
Instagram: Ben_peterson04
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Supreme 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10359890/650b014a479791089cc01cb8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, the desire to win, and my work ethic.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going undefeated freshman and sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen, I feel like I play a little bit like him because of how I can move around and create plays myself.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Unsure