Meet: 2027 QB Ben Peterson

Name: Ben Peterson

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Ben_Peterson_15

Instagram: Ben_peterson04

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Supreme 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10359890/650b014a479791089cc01cb8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, the desire to win, and my work ethic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going undefeated freshman and sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, I feel like I play a little bit like him because of how I can move around and create plays myself.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Unsure