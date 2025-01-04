Meet: 2027 QB Michael Preuss

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Michael Preuss

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Mike_Preuss8

Instagram: Mike_p.8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18234225/651027646899a60cccd6d05f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m never satisfied being average

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity snaps, my first year playing tackle football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, he always making insane plays and is just a fun player to watch because there’s always something new.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor