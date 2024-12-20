Meet: 2027 RB/OLB Jackson Little

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jackson Little

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: @jackson_little

Instagram: jlitt19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 7on7 is G7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19490581/67218ec5e94ad52ac6c54058

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader and is willing to put my team first instead of me. I am a hard worker who hates to lose and will always be determined to strive for greatness.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Week 1. Had 5 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 sack against Washington.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Micah parsons Becuase he is quick off the ball and is very good at getting to the qb.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Burke Gautcher