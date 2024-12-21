Meet: 2027 ATH Tyler McConnell

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tyler McConnell
School: Pinckneyville
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: WR/TE/QB
Twitter: @Tyler_M2009
Instagram: t.mac09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19462769/66fa009cdc4a6052470eb8ff
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Height, athleticism, and leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to enjoy the sport with the people around me and just being able to play the sport in general
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ezekiel Elliot, cause I feel he shows toughness not only physically but mentally on the field and just feel I can relate to him.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Tavon Johnson