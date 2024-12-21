Meet: 2027 ATH Tyler McConnell

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler McConnell

School: Pinckneyville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: WR/TE/QB

Twitter: @Tyler_M2009

Instagram: t.mac09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19462769/66fa009cdc4a6052470eb8ff

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Height, athleticism, and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to enjoy the sport with the people around me and just being able to play the sport in general

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ezekiel Elliot, cause I feel he shows toughness not only physically but mentally on the field and just feel I can relate to him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tavon Johnson