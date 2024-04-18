Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Amari Harris

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: RB/TE

Twitter: @Amariharris08

Instagram: Roninace19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Midwest boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19826230/65d53057ab9cc206d4f5d802

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being a good teammate always looking to get better and the hardest worker

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning football games with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry because how hard he run and the way he run thur people