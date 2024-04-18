Meet: 2027 RB/TE Amari Harris
Name: Amari Harris
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: RB/TE
Twitter: @Amariharris08
Instagram: Roninace19
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Midwest boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19826230/65d53057ab9cc206d4f5d802
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Being a good teammate always looking to get better and the hardest worker
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning football games with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derrick Henry because how hard he run and the way he run thur people