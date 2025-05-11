Meet: 2027 WR Joel Castillo

Name: Joel Castillo

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 155 mpounds

Position: Slot

Twitter: @JoelCastillo06

Instagram: joel.c6_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Xtreme speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19540710/67250a222a04b31f061e3e53

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard word and determination to be the best possible athlete i can along with using that to benefit the team and help win football games as much as possibly can

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing my last game this past season and seeing the progress i have not only made but also my team going from 4-5 as freshman to 8-1 as sophomores when the competition only got harder

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Tom Brady although he does played a different position than me i love that underdog story that he had to get where he is today and the odds he faced as i see myself relating to his scenario

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kyren Edmon