Meet: 2027 WR Joel Castillo

Name: Joel Castillo
School: Yorkville
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 155 mpounds
Position: Slot
Twitter: @JoelCastillo06
Instagram: joel.c6_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Xtreme speed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19540710/67250a222a04b31f061e3e53
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard word and determination to be the best possible athlete i can along with using that to benefit the team and help win football games as much as possibly can
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing my last game this past season and seeing the progress i have not only made but also my team going from 4-5 as freshman to 8-1 as sophomores when the competition only got harder
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Tom Brady although he does played a different position than me i love that underdog story that he had to get where he is today and the odds he faced as i see myself relating to his scenario
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kyren Edmon