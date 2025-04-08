Meet: 2028 ATH Tammaris Jones

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Tammaris Jones
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @tammarisjones_2
Instagram: tjjones__2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Midwest boom black 15u
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22763982/671e96c1116eeec4ed4dbd3f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership and hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Scoring 4 touchdowns against de la salle
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is devonta smith because no matter how much he was doubted he kept going
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kelsey adams