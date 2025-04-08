Meet: 2028 ATH Tammaris Jones

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Tammaris Jones

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @tammarisjones_2

Instagram: tjjones__2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest boom black 15u

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22763982/671e96c1116eeec4ed4dbd3f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Scoring 4 touchdowns against de la salle

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is devonta smith because no matter how much he was doubted he kept going

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kelsey adams