Meet: 2028 QB Dominic Vita

Name: Dominic Vita

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @dominicvita26

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16644419/63b8a34802b125054400a95a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, dedication to my craft, and the refusal to accept being average.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading my team to a 9-0 record. CCL conference champs. 3000 all purpose yards. 30 touchdowns, 2 turnovers.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

