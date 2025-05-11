Meet: 2028 QB Dominic Vita

Name: Dominic Vita
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @dominicvita26
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Throw It Deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16644419/63b8a34802b125054400a95a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, dedication to my craft, and the refusal to accept being average.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Leading my team to a 9-0 record. CCL conference champs. 3000 all purpose yards. 30 touchdowns, 2 turnovers.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA