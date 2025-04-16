Meet: 2028 QB/S Connor Crowley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Connor Crowley
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: QB/S
Twitter: @connorcrowley11
Instagram: connor_crowley11
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Trainingi Throw it deep.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23271203/67357735816c6a4e0ed8b6ae
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Winning conference freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because of his determination
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Pulled up for playoffs
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Not sure