Northwestern beats out Illinois for local OL Owen Fors

Three-star 2026 interior offensive lineman Owen Fors from Barrington (Ill.) committed to Northwestern on June 12, 11 days after wrapping up his official visit to the Wildcats and just three days after his official trip to Illinois.

Fors is a key win for Northwestern over 14 competing offers, and marks the program’s first head-to-head win over Illinois in this class.

He had previously visited Northwestern last summer, as well as for their Junior Day on Feb. 7 this winter.